WINONA — Graveside services, with military honors, for Gunnery Sgt. Robert Ray McDaniel of Coila will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Coila.
Gunnery Sgt. McDaniel, 67, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was retired from the U.S. Marines.
The Rev. Robert Williams and the Rev. J.C. Stokes will officiate at the services.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.