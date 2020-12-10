Burly T. “Jack” Smith, 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.
Jack was born and raised in Greenwood, graduated from Greenwood High School and served in the U.S. Navy for nine years, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and the Nation Defense Service Medal. After returning home, he worked for the U.S. Post Office, worked for 19 years with J.D. Lanham and retired in 1991 from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He was a member of North Greenwood Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Grantham Cagle; a daughter, Catherine Smith Adams; and his wife, Helen A. Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Michael (Max) of Greenwood; two granddaughters, Mary Catherine Burgess (Dustin) of Greenwood and Carli Pruett (Aaron) of Holcomb; a grandson, Tommy Adams of Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Logan Moore of Greenwood, Colton Pruett of Holcomb, Landon Burgess of Greenwood and Courtney Myers of Greenwood; and two stepdaughters, Brenda Poole and Linda Moore, both of Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to the Delta Cross, 615 Grand Blvd., Greenwood, MS 38930.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.