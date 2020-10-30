Graveside services for Brenda Robinson Lashley of Memphis will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Lashley, 59, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Memphis.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
A live visual service will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday at www.christmbc.org.
The Rev. David Henderson will officiate at the services.
