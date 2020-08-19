Thelma Joiner Davis, 91, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center — West Point. She was born April 25, 1929, to Clarence and Inez Chatham Joiner. Mrs. Davis was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.
Thelma and her husband, Paul, enjoyed spending their latter years in Grenada, where they were active members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Prior to moving to Grenada, they lived in Minter City and were members of Minter City Baptist Church.
Mrs. Davis will be laid to rest in the Grenada Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Survivors include one daughter, Diane Davis O’Neal, and her husband, Bob; a son, Paul G. Davis Jr., and his wife, Gayle; one sister, Martha Tucker of Greenville; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul G. Davis Sr.; a daughter, Kathy Davis Thompson; four sisters, Pauline Hazzard, Genelle Lott, Lorine Holly and Christine Grantham; four brothers, Lloyd Joiner, Waymon Joiner, Chatham Joiner and Edward Joiner; and a grandson, Tripp Davis.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
