January 10, 1945 - November 8, 2020
WINONA — A graveside memorial service for William Stephen Loden of Winona will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Winona Garden of Memory in Winona, with the Rev. John Goldwater officiating.
Mr. Loden, 75, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 8. He was born on Jan. 10, 1945, and was the son of the late William Landon and Mary Charlotte Sheffield Loden. He was the retired director of finance for the Greenwood Public School District. Mr. Loden was a graduate of Delta State University, a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard and a member and elder of The Foundry Church in Winona.
Mr. Loden is survived by his wife, Joy Poos Loden of Winona; daughters Amy Mayhue (Rob) of Madison, Lisa Allen (Brad) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Lindsey Hearn (Rob) of Brandon; sons Will Loden (Leslee) of Kosciusko and Marcus Walker (Ashley) of Carrollton; brother Larry Loden (Linda) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundry Church Building Fund, 208 Summit Street, Winona, MS 38967; or to Beautiful Feet Ministries (www.thefeet.org), 1709 East Hattie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
