WINONA — Graveside services for Mack O. Smith of Coila will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery in Coila.
Mr. Smith, 70, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was an assembly line worker and a member of Bethel Christian Church.
He is survived by a son, Spencer Baker of Coila; three sisters, Fannie Pearl Watt of McCarley and Juanita Moore and Vallie Phillips of Coila; and three brothers, James W. Smith, Paul Smith and Levi Smith, all of Coila.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Kenneth McClung will officiate at the services.
