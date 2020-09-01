Elizabeth Louise McElroy Toomey passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was 89 years of age.
The daughter of James and Elizabeth McElroy and adored little sister of Mary Love and Nell, she was born March 6, 1931, in Prentiss County. She loved basketball and piano and graduated from Baldwin High School. She went on to Mississippi College, where she graduated with a major in religious education. There, she met Donald R. Toomey. Elizabeth joined Don in marriage on June 28, 1952. They welcomed five children and lived and worked at churches throughout Mississippi until his death in 1987.
Striving to lead a Christian life, she saw raising her children as her most important duty, and she participated wholeheartedly as a pastor’s wife in many aspects of the church. She served in choir, as a pianist and in the Woman’s Missionary Union. She loved welcoming new members to the community. Elizabeth worked as a church secretary, teaching piano lessons, serving as a substitute teacher and working for the Jackson Clarion Ledger and The Salvation Army. A woman of deep faith, she read the Bible daily and loved attending church. She loved knowledge, music and nature.
Liz is survived by her loving family: Mrs. Rebecca Austin of Houston (Sean), Mr. Donald R. Toomey Jr. of Greenwood (Gwen), Kathryn Roman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, David Toomey of Birmingham, Alabama (Ben) and Mr. Richard Toomey of Huntsville, Alabama (Jan); her sister-in-law, Mrs. Kathleen Toomey Lott, and brother-in-law Dr. James E. Toomey; her 12 nieces and nephews; her grandchildren Jennifer, Robert, Timothy, Bennett, Kathryn, Michael Andrew, and Davis; and her four great-grandsons. She is preceded in death by her father, James; her mother, Elizabeth; and her sisters, Mary Love and Nell.
Elizabeth’s family expresses its deepest gratitude to her caregivers at Riggs Manor and Martha Coker. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service in Moselle. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that support be directed to individuals and their caregivers battling dementia.
Matthew 25:40
