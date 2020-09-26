WINONA — A memorial service for James R. “Papaw” Hunt of Kilmichael will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Poplar Springs Baptist Church near Kilmichael.
Mr. Hunt, 80, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora.
He was a retired mechanic and a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard.
The Rev. Brad Herod will officiate.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
