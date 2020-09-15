WINONA — Graveside service for Thomas Milton Holmes of Kilmichael will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Friendship Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Mr. Holmes, 90, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital.
He had worked as a farmer and a truck driver.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled arrangements.
