A private memorial service for Delores Costella Ramsey of Greenwood will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Ramsey, 64, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
She was a retired educator who had worked in the Greenwood Public School District.
There will be a public viewing via the church’s Facebook page and Zoom.
The Rev. Valmadge Towner will officiate at the services.
Great Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
