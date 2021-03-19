Clara Frances Hurst Ezell, 87, passed away Monday evening, March 16, 2021, at Riverview Nursing and Rehab in Greenwood. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, with the Rev. David Haggerty officiating.
Mrs. Ezell was born to Joe Thomas and Annie Jackson Hurst in Greenwood on Nov. 21, 1933. She had been a lifelong resident of the Leflore and Carroll County area, where she worked as director of medical records at Greenwood Leflore Hospital for 36 years. She was also a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church. Her hobbies include growing flowers and crafts. She also loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Ezell is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mabel H. Carpenter and Tommie H. Burgess; and three brothers, Joe Hurst, Robin Hurst and George Hurst.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Willie W. Ezell Jr.; three daughters, Donna Rosamond (Ray) of Canton, Lindy Hurst (Bill) of North Carrollton and Susan Holly (John) of Florida; a son, Robert Ezell (Iris) of McCarley; eight grandchildren, Josh Hurst (Cortney), Jake Hurst (Jennie), Kris Rosamond, Brandi Sappington (Shawn), Abel Ezell, Binny Ezell, Ben Holly and Emily Odom (Wayne); 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hurst, Jake Hurst, Kris Rosamond, Shawn Sappington, Binny Ezell and Abel Ezell. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Wenger, Jimmy Lord and Ben Holly.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.