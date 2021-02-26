GRENADA — Graveside services for Pamela Ann McKinney of Vaiden will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery near Vaiden.
Mrs. McKinney, 57, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Golden Age nursing home.
She worked as a certified nurse’s assistant until she became disabled.
Clark-Williams Funeral Home of Grenada is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at Clarkwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
