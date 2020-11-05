WINONA — Graveside services for Willie James Cooke of Carrollton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Carrollton.
Mr. Cooke, 75, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.
He had worked at Baldwin Piano & Organ Co. and was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two daughters, Reshone Moore of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Denise Burt of Grenada; two sons, John McGlortham of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Reggie Moore of Greenwood; three sisters, Effie Hallmon of Carrollton, Mary Issac of North Carrollton and Catherine Blake of Grenada; four brothers, Fernando Cooke, Dony Cooke and Theodore Cooke, all of Carrollton, and Edwin Cooke of Grenada; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Juanita Cook will officiate at the services.
