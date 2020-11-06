RULEVILLE — Genette Oswalt Berryhill Bowman, 90, of Ruleville died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Merigold Cemetery. The Rev. Bobby Turner will officiate.
Mrs. Bowman was born May 7, 1930, in Quitman County, and she lived in the Ruleville area the past 12 years. She worked for Baxter Healthcare for over 40 years before retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ruleville. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Woodrow Berryhill and Grady Bowman, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Donnie Berryhill of Merigold and Rickey Berryhill of Cleveland; daughter Sue Hill of Millington, Tennessee; sisters Sadie Cobb of Florida, Mattie Yarbrough of Grenada and Evie Howie of McCool; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.