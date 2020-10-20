Elizabeth Rosa, 86, of Itta Bena died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Itta Bena Cemetery. The Rev. Billy Little will officiate.
She was born July 6, 1934, to Johnny and Nezzie Bowers. She was a longtime resident of Itta Bena. She worked at Modern in Indianola ever since she was a teenager until her retirement. After retirement she kept busy cleaning houses, cutting yards and taking care of the elderly. She was married to Genero Henry Rosa until his death in a car accident in 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sons, Larry, Michael and Joe Rosa and Richard Bowers; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Rosa; her granddaughters, Brandy K. Rosa and Teresa Martin; her grandson, Little Larry Rosa; her sister, Mattie Buford; her brothers-in-law, Sam Buford and Robert Leard; and her great-granddaughter, Miranda Melton.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Martin and husband Billy of Schlater, Mary Goodnight and husband Tommy of Greenwood, Shirley Little and husband Clarence of McCarley, Anastacia Portillo and husband Guadalupe of Temple, Texas, Libby Woodard and husband Dean of Greenwood and Dianne Winters Rosa of Carrollton; sons Leo Rosa Cervantes of Roma-Los Saenz, Texas, Henry Rosa and wife Betty of Minter City and Blue Rosa and wife Marsha of Cypress, Illinois; sister Ann Leard of Carrollton; daughter-in-law Annie Bowers; grandchildren Jerry, William, Deanna, April, Racheal, Ashley, Bridget, Brandi, Britni, Matt, Shane, Jeremy, Eli, Payton, Makayla, Jaden, Jada, Tommy Allen, Sara, Elizabeth, Bernard, Teresa, Justin, John, Larry, Jesse, Lee, Amanda, Jennifer, Beckie and Cassandra; 51 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren; and her companion and dog daughter, Skeeter Bug Rosa, who loved her mom very much. She also leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Bernard Scallion and Jaden Rosa and great-grandsons Ronnie Bevis, Adam Graves, Terry Bailey and Hunter Graves. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons Eli Vance and Peyton Rosa and her great-grandson Payton Graves.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
