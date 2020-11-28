January 22, 1936 - November 23, 2020
HAMILTON, Ga. — Mary Lou Seay Colquett, 84, of Pine Mountain, Georgia, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Florence Hand Nursing Home in LaGrange, Georgia.
Graveside funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Roosevelt Memorial Cemetery in Pine Mountain Valley, Georgia, with the Rev. Keith Jennings officiating.
Mrs. Colquett was born Jan. 22, 1936, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the daughter of William Bennett “Dudge” Seay and Ida Mae DeLoe Seay.
She grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1955. In addition to employment at Lummus Industries, Mary became an accomplished artist in multiple media and a published author. While at Lummus, Mary met the love of her life, Jack Lane Colquett. During their marriage, and while raising Dottie and Jason, Mary supervised the building, renovation and the decorating of several homes in Georgia and Mississippi. Her gardens were beautiful, especially her roses and orchids. There was never a church dinner that did not include her delicious dishes.
For many years she assisted her husband in the operation of their business, Crossroads Cotton Gin Co. Inc. in Schlater. In 2005, she and her husband, Jack, retired and moved to Harris County, Georgia, where they became active members of Roosevelt Memorial Interdenominational Church.
Survivors include her sister, Sally Labenberg (Jim) of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Dotty Cox (George) of Flowood; a son, Jason Colquett (Caroline) of Schlater; six granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roosevelt Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 126, Pine Mountain Valley, GA 31823.
Cox Funeral Home of Hamilton, Georgia, is assisting the family with arrangements.
