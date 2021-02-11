February 29, 1932 - January 7, 2021
Graveside services for Lottie Jewell Taylor Jones will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Odd Fellows East Cemetery. The Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate the services.
Mrs. Jones, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.
She was born on Feb. 29, 1932, in Calhoun County to John and Sally Turner Taylor. She was a resident of Greenwood from 1950 until 2019. She worked at United Dollar Store for 12 years and South Central Bell for eight years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jones.
She is survived by a niece, Susan Murphree of Brandon; nephews Mark Haddon of Brandon and Greg Haddon of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
