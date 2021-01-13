CLARKSDALE — William “Sonny” LeRoy Meredith, 74, of McCarley, who was retired from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, died Jan. 4, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. The family will hold a private service at Bear Creek Cemetery in Morgan City. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Darlene Faverty Meredith; sons Billy Meredith (Jennifer) of Grenada and Toby Meredith (Gina) of Springdale, Arkansas; daughter Terry Jolly (Curt) of Morgan City; brother Eugene Meredith of Corinth; sisters Jeanette Dewett (Ed) of Tupelo and Nancy Emily Nix of Magee; sister-in-law Terry Schuetz of Nashville, Illinois; grandchildren Beth Chandler, Treasure McLendon, Will Jolly, Morgan Meredith and Krista Whitfield; and great- grandchildren Layne Hart McLendon, Meri Layne Whitfield, Lillie Claire Bennett, Annie Whitfield, Baylor Whitfield, Liam Chandler and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma Galey Meredith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.