Christopher Leflore Carl, 44, formerly of Greenwood, passed away at his home in Miramar Beach, Florida, on March 13, 2021.
Chris was born on Nov. 18, 1976, and grew up in Greenwood, where he attended Pillow Academy. He attended Mississippi State University, where he received his bachelor’s and Master of Business Administration degrees and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was co-owner of Dawg House Storage in Starkville and had various other business interests.
Chris loved hunting and fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family and friends, to whom he was strongly devoted. He enjoyed all kinds of professional and college sports, especially the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was an avid Bulldogs fan and followed all things associated with Mississippi State athletics very closely. Chris will be remembered for always having a beautiful smile on his face and his uplifting and upbeat personality. Without even knowing that he did so, Chris touched many lives with his strong desire to help others and make everyone happy.
Chris is survived by his parents, Fred and Margaret Carl of Greenwood, as well as his two uncles, whom he loved dearly: William Leflore and his wife, Romana, and Frank Leflore and his wife, Beth, all of Greenwood. He is also survived by his dear cousins, Lindy Leflore Taylor (Marty) of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Lee Leflore (Loren), Mary Margaret Leflore Evans (Wade) and Spencer Leflore Jennings (Michael), all of Greenwood. Chris is also survived by his precious young cousins he adored, Nevin and Kullin Taylor of Panama City Beach and Hollis and Luke Leflore, Elle and Jane Cole Evans, and Owen Jennings, all of Greenwood. He is also survived by his aunt, Carolyn Carl Ponder of Brandon, and his great-uncle, Charles Edward Barranco of Madison. Also mourning the loss of Chris are his loving partner, Bryn Denise Jackson, and her son, Caden, both of Miramar Beach. Chris was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Billy and Josephine Leflore, and his paternal grandparents, Fred and Lorraine Carl, all of Greenwood.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood. Pallbearers will be Taylor Calhoun, Terry Fava, Robert Ferguson, John Malouf Jr., Gardner Malouf, Davey McReynolds, Jason Smillie, and Matt Trusty. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Leflore, Marty Taylor, Wade Evans and Michael Jennings. A memorial service celebrating Chris’ life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi State University Foundation designated for the Christopher L. Carl Scholarship in Business, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762 or online at msufoundation.com.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.