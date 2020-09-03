Graveside services for Bernard Le’Alvris Nichols Sr. of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hogue Cemetery in Carroll County.
Mr. Nichols, 25, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
He worked at Wendy’s and was a member of Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 2013 and played drums with Greenwood Boys Club and the GHS band. He played football for GHS and the Greenwood North Stars/Greenwood Raiders and also played community baseball. He attended Mississippi Valley State University. He was inducted into the National Honor Society at W.C. Williams. He loved fishing.
He is survived by a son, Bernard Nichols Jr. of Southaven; his mother, Ayeshan Nichols of Greenwood; his father, Anthony Kinds of Greenwood; eight sisters, Kiyosha Nichols of Austell, Georgia, Antanecia Kinds, Alexis Kinds, Roshita Scales and Faith Williams, all of Greenwood, and Chandreka Millon, Dominique Gray and LaRavon Ivory of Memphis; five brothers, Kendrick Lucas and Deavin Lucas of Austell, Ashton Hopkins of Atlanta and Derrick Taylor of Jackson and Jeremy Cage of Memphis; and a special brother, Antonio Polk of Greenwood.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Brandon Boone will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.