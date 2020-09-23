RULEVILLE — Graveside services for Jack Griffin of Ruleville will be at be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville.
Mr. Griffin, 67, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He worked for Ruleville Manufacturing for 35 years.
The Rev. Bubba Morris will officiate at the services.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
