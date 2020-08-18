Cleo Jones Watson, 89, of Greenwood died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Indywood Glen Personal Care.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grenada. The Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate.
Mrs. Watson was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Dillon, South Carolina, to Clifford Jones and Ann Rising Jones, and she resided in Greenwood for 53 years. She was a graduate of J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton and Grenada School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for 23 years. She was a member of Christ Baptist Church in Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Watson; a son, John O. Watson; and two sisters, Merilyn Nabors and Sara Louise Jones.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Watson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Calvin R. Watson of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Margaret Ann Adams of North Carrollton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
