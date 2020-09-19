Graveside services for Rosie Lee Duren of Vaiden will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Summerfield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Vaiden.
Ms. Duren, 69, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Jackson.
She was a grocery store manager.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Aaron Brown will officiate at the services.
