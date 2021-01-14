Elizabeth Ann Joseph, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Sanchez and Father Joachim presiding. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows East Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Mrs. Joseph was born in Leland to Frank and Emelia Columbus. In 1962, she moved to Greenwood, where she and her husband Nick, owned and operated Joseph’s Grocery and Market for a number of years. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed growing flowers.
The widow of Nick Joseph Sr., she is survived by a daughter, Emelia Joseph, and a son, Nick Joseph Jr., both of Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be George Joseph Jr., Bobby VanDevender, Buck Hill and Ewing Henson.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Leflore County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
