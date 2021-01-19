Eugene Clifton “Buddy” Acey, 74, of Carrollton, born on Nov. 18, 1946, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital with his family by his side.
He was a graduate of Vaiden High School, class of 1966, and a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Buddy loved anything and everything to do with his family. If he was in town, you could bet he was watching whatever sport the grandkids were playing. He was a well-known guy around Carroll Academy, serving as president of the Booster Club for years alongside his friends, who worked diligently to improve the sports programs. He was an avid storyteller, and his laugh was contagious.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Elizabeth Acey; his in-laws, Big Bud and Loree Montgomery; and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Castilla.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Polly Montgomery Acey of Carrollton; his son, Scott Acey (Stacie) of Carrollton; daughters Laura Clark (Mark) of Carrollton and Paige Singleton of Benton, Arkansas; grandchildren Dylan Singleton, Ashley Clark, Raney Singleton, Kalie Teal, Sam Clark, Jack Teal, Sally Acey, Ava Singleton and Asa Clark; and siblings Ruth McClain, John Wayne Acey, Charles Acey, Barbara Smith, Linda Logue, Debra Acey and Donna Wenger.
Serving as pallbearers were Sam Clark, Jack Teal, Asa Clark, Alex Montgomery, Justin Acey, Mike Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery and Erby Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers were Dylan Singleton, Raney Singleton, Phillip Evans and William Ray Evans.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry McNeer officiated at the services. Williams and Lord Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.willliamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.