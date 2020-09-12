John Carroll Brown, 64, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale.
John was born on June 24, 1956, in Greenwood, the son of Carroll C. and Mollie (Rimmer) Brown. John attended Little Red School House and was a resident at Beacon Harbor for many years. He moved to Delta Manor in Clarksdale in 2015. John attended St. John’s United Methodist Church in Greenwood.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his uncle and aunt, Fred and Joyce (Spence) Rimmer of Dublin, Georgia, and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery at 10 a.m. Wednesday, officiated by the Rev. Billy Ray Stonestreet.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
