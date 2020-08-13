WINONA — Services for Willie Lee Coleman Green of Grenada will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona.
Mrs. Green, 94, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Grenada Living Center.
She was a retired department manager for Walmart.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Winona Garden of Memory.
