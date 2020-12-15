WINONA — Graveside services for Betty Ernestine Fowler McCarroll of Pearl, formerly of Kosciusko, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.
Mrs. McCarroll, 80, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.
The Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service.
Oliver Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
