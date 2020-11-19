Oakley Jackson Alexander Jr., 61, of Greenwood died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private service at a later date.
Mr. Alexander was born May 24, 1959, in Natchez to Oakley J. Alexander Sr. and Lula Booker Alexander. He was disabled and resided in Greenwood the past six years. He also lived in Meadville for a number of years.
He is survived by his brothers, Gary Alexander of Meadville, Paul Alexander and wife Linda of Cincinnati and Phillip Alexander and wife Sherry of St. Augustine, Florida; an aunt, Madelene Carter of Meadville; a cousin, Susan Bonnette, and husband Raymond of Natchez; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
