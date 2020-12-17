GREENVILLE — Sarah Narciss Sellers, 89, of Greenville died Saturday, Dec.12, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Raleigh.
She was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Carroll County. She grew up and accepted her Lord and Savior in the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. She was playing high school basketball when she met a skinny man with curly black hair named Ricks Sellers. They later married and started their own business, Sellers Texaco and R & S Auto, where she worked as bookkeeper. Sarah and Ricks were married 47 years before Ricks’ death in 1995. Throughout her life she faithfully attended Southside Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in Greenville. She taught ladies Sunday school classes, served on many church committees and sang in the choir. Her faith in Jesus as her Lord was strong and unwavering, and with such came a life of dedication and service to her church. She was a shining light to those she served.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ricks Sellers; a daughter, Harriet Pretrice “Tricy” Lum; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Clark; a brother, James Ed Clark; and two sisters, Margaret Ercile Wigley and Mary Jane Hammons.
She is survived by a daughter, Regina Sellers (Jimmy) Henderson of Hattiesburg; a son, Rick (Rendy) Sellers of Forest; a son-in-law, Charlie Lum of Greenville; a sister, Polly (Kenny) Carver of Brandon; two brothers, Ted (Shirley) Clark of Vaiden and Carl (Sue) Clark of Holcomb; and two sisters-in-law, Louise Sellers Derrington of Gluckstadt and Virginia Sellers of Jackson; grandchildren Jay (Ryan) Henderson, Clint (Louise) Turman, Callie (Chase) Luker, Ashley (Chris) McBride and Leslie (Taylor) Armstrong; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Mortimer Funeral Home, with interment immediately following.
