WINONA — Thelma Biggers Allen of Winona died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.
She was a retired seamstress and worked for McGregor Manufacturing, Angelica, and Summers Manufacturing.
A memorial service for Mrs. Allen will be held at a later date. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.