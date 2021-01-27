Stephaney Kendall, 46, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillview Stone Cemetery, with the Rev. Bobby Palmertree officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Alanie Kendall; her mother, Jean Maria Kendall; a brother, Kevin Kendall (Anna); her best friend, Beverly Williamson; a nephew, Seth; and a niece, Tesley, all of Greenwood.
Condolences may be offered at www.greenwooddeltafh.com.
