November 28, 1940 - May 26, 2020
WINONA — Tom D. Wiltshire Sr. of Carrollton passed away at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of Providence Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Mr. Wiltshire was born in Carrollton on Nov. 28, 1940, to Eli E. and Katherine Broome Wiltshire. He was a retired mechanic and a member and deacon of Providence Baptist Church at Carrollton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the VFW. He was preceded in death by his son, Tom D. Wiltshire Jr.; his daughter, Linda W. Raper; his parents; and seven siblings.
Mr. Wiltshire is survived by his wife, Betty C. Wiltshire of Winona; a daughter, Debbie Schlusselburg of San Diego; a sister, Roxie Kinney of Michigan; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 179, Carrollton, MS 38917.
An online guestbook is available at www.ofhwinona.com.
