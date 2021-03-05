Dorothy Duncan Jones Walcott, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, with family at Indywood Glen. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Greenwood, with no formal visitation due to COVID concerns and livestreaming of the service on the St. John’s Facebook page. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Inverness at 4 p.m. The Rev. Billy Ray Stonestreet and The Rev. Scott Wright will officiate.
Dorothy Duncan was born in Greenwood to Walter Robert and Dorothy Riddell Jones and grew up in Inverness. She graduated from Inverness High School, attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from the University of Mississippi. She taught high school biology at Pillow Academy for 10 years. She was an active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, serving on several leadership committees, and singing in the church choir each week. Dorothy Duncan was active in many community organizations including the Junior Auxiliary, the Greenwood Garden Club, the Chakchiuma Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the American Cancer Society. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and their wonderful friends. She loved art, biology, and teaching. DD cherished her time with her family and her students, and she spent countless hours at ball games, tennis matches, band competitions and other events encouraging her children and students. She had a special talent for teaching young people and valued that part of her life greatly.
Dorothy Duncan was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Walter Robert Jones Jr. of Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George Dexter Walcott; three children, George Dexter Walcott Jr. (Jamie) of Montgomery, Alabama, Walter Myles Walcott of Birmingham, Alabama, and Riddell Walcott Scott (Ben) of Minneapolis; six grandchildren, Hayden Walcott of Chicago, Shelby Walcott of Birmingham, Katherine Walcott of Cleveland, Ohio, Maggie Scott of Memphis, Grace Scott of Jacksonville, Florida, and Duncan Scott of Minneapolis; and her brother, Christopher Jones of Birmingham, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Duncan Scott, Robert Jones, Andrew Jones, Jeremy Jones, Clay Jones, Christopher Jones Jr., Zack Jones, Kenneth Walcott III and Thomas Mullins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Jones Poindexter, Walter Pillow Jr., Bruce Parham, Noel Morgan, Floyd Melton Jr. and Tom R. Pitts.
The family would like to thank the staff of Indywood Glen and Halcyon Hospice for their comforting care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to your favorite charity.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
