Glenn Upchurch Sr. rose to meet his Lord, and to be reunited with his beloved Annie Sue, in the early hours of Sept. 3, 2020. While his family grieves his passing, we do not mourn as those without hope, for we trust in the resurrection that was the foundation of Glenn’s abiding faith.
Glenn was born on Dec. 3, 1932, in Choctaw County to William Pearl and Callie Peacock Upchurch. The family moved to Itta Bena when Glenn was 13 years old, and he graduated from Humphreys High School in Itta Bena in 1952.
After graduation, Glenn served in the U.S. Army Security Agency and was deployed to both Korea and Japan during the early 1950s. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and returned to the Mississippi Delta to start his family and begin his career. Glenn worked for over 40 years at Johnson Implement Company and helped several generations of Delta farmers maintain their tractors and cotton pickers in excellent shape.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who spent much of his retirement in a food plot, in a deer stand or on a dock in Carroll County. Glenn loved his family and loved to cook a big meal for us. We will always remember his sausage biscuits on Saturday mornings, his Brunswick stew and his famous Thanksgiving smoked turkeys, which he tended to all night long. (At least one of Glenn’s grandsons is half-convinced that those smoked turkeys are the reason his girlfriend decided to stick around!)
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 62 years, Annie Sue Hightower Upchurch; his parents; a brother, Bill Upchurch; a sister, Ann Upchurch Booth; a granddaughter, Jamie Claire Smith; a son-in-law, Dean Smith; a daughter-in-law, Kim Upchurch; and a nephew, Reed Pickering.
He is survived by his children, Chip (Sarah) Upchurch, Melanie Upchurch Smith and Chuck (Betsy) Upchurch, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His pallbearers will be Keith Conner, Austin Killion, Jacob Killion, Kirk McIntyre, Adam Shaffer, Forrest Upchurch, Hunter Upchurch and Doug Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be James Kenwright, Henry McGlawn, Dale Pillow, and Raymond Tedford. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Rebecca and Danny Edwards and to all of the staff at Country Meadow Personal Care Home and Halcyon Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided Glenn. Glenn’s children also extend special thanks to his caregiver, Jeanette Henson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Itta Bena, where Glenn and Annie Sue were longtime members, on Saturday, with a service to immediately follow. Interment will be in Itta Bena Cemetery.
In their retirement years, Glenn and Annie Sue joined Hill View Baptist Church, and so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to the Hill View Baptist Church Building Fund at 23919 Mississippi 430 South, Greenwood, MS 38930.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
