Robert Lee Hood of Pollock, Louisiana, passed away in his home on Oct. 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Carroll County. Dr. Joey Gafford will officiate.
Mr. Hood was born in Carrollton on Sept. 21, 1938, to Mary Loutee and Bluford Hood. Mr. Hood was an avid gardener and loved growing and sharing his bountiful crops. He was a generous and kind neighbor and a friend to many. He never met a stranger and loved talking and sharing stories. He was a great storyteller.
He was a negotiator in work and life and was always pleased to make a good deal. Mr. Hood thought the world of his children and grandchildren and loved to express the pride and joy they brought him. He served 25 years in the United States Air Force and was a proud Vietnam veteran. After his military career, he worked for the civil service in procurement for 15 years.
As a young military man, he met and married Gloria Clifton on Jan. 8, 1961. They had four children and enjoyed the travel and experiences of being a military family. They retired to Gloria’s home state of Louisiana and enjoyed being near and spending time with family. They were married for 47 happy years until her passing in June 2008.
In 2010 he met a lovely lady, Melita Powell, and they married on Sept. 17, 2011. Melita brought happiness and many enjoyable times to his life. She was a supportive and devoted wife who lovingly cared for him throughout his battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Clifton Hood; his son, Robert Hood Jr.; two brothers, Jack and Truman Hood; and three sisters, Ruth Harbin, Eunice Long and Mary Ann Whitby.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Melita Hood of Pollock; one sister, Pearlene Fowler of Grenada; three daughters and their spouses, Lori and Chris Carney of Cabot, Arkansas, Bonny and Scott Vincik of Otis, Louisiana, and Brenda and Charles Wilber of Pollock; a stepdaughter, Miranda Powell of Buena Vista, Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Dedia Hood of Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Jeff Carney, Jessica Carney, Justin Carney, Dustie Hood, Tommy Wilber, Samantha Wilber and Andrew Vincik; three stepgrandchildren, Eric Powell, Jason Powell and Piper Powell; and one great- grandchild, Mary Craig Carney.
Pallbearers will be Chris, Jeff and Justin Carney; Scott Vincik, Tommy Wilber, and Eric Powell. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Wilber and Andrew Vincik.
Military rites will be performed by Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
