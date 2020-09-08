Lanie Simpson Glover passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family at the age of 88. A private family service was held Saturday at Centerville Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Collin Montgomery.
Born on Dec. 8, 1931, in Stewart, she later moved to Winona, then Greenwood, where she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Lanie was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie Simpson Fisher of Greenwood and Theirl Simpson of Greenwood; and two grandsons, Warren Shawn Glover and Havis Paul Glover, both of Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Havis Glover of Greenwood; one son, Randy Glover (Rosie) of Greenwood; two daughters, Denise Glover Alderman (Kenny) of Phillipston and Cindy Glover Nix (Jeff) of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, Hunter Alderman (Melinda) of Greenwood, Casey Alderman (Jennifer) of Phillipston, Hollie Alderman Long (John) of Carrollton, Kendall Nix (Kristi) of Greenwood, Lanie Nix Ables (Keith) of Benton, Ashley Glover Myrick of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Havis Glover II (Meredith) of Carrollton; 11 great-grandchildren, Austin Alderman, Emree Alderman and Drake Alderman, all of Greenwood, Colby Alderman of Phillipston, Bailey O’Dell of Muscle Shoals, Bryce Ables, Jaelyn Ables and Mason Ables, all of Benton, Olivia Long of Carrollton, Allie Nix of Greenwood and Havis Glover III of Carrollton; and a brother, James Simpson (Nita Jean) of Union City, Tennessee.
The family would like to extend a special appreciation to her caregivers/friends who cared so lovingly for Mrs. Glover: Josephine Miles, Sadie West, Dewanda Coleman, Betty Williams, Fannie Johnson, Zipporah Leason and Jasmine West.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Hunter Alderman, Casey Alderman, Kendall Nix, Havis Glover II, Austin Alderman and Colby Alderman.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
