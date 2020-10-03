INDIANOLA — Graveside services for Walter Sanders of Schlater will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Galilee Church Cemetery in Ruleville.
Mr. Sanders, 71, died Sept. 27, 2020, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.
Bishop Rufus Cannon will officiate at the services.
Dillon Funeral Home of Indianola is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.