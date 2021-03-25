Graveside services for Eloise Quackenboss of Greenwood will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Miss Quackenboss, 95, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Country Meadow Personal Care Home.
A complete obituary will follow in Friday’s edition of the Commonwealth.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
