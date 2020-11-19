Carolyn Ellis Jones, 92, of Greenwood died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reeds Chapel in Stewart. The Rev. Dr. Jim Phillips will officiate.
Carolyn was born Feb. 21, 1928, to Joseph Lawrence Peeples and Decelle Forrest Peeples in Merigold. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, attended First United Methodist Church in Greenwood with her husband, Frank W. Jones, and was a member of the Sis Taylor Sunday School Class. She was a former owner of Personal and Business Services. She was also a member of Altrusa International, where she was later named an Emeritus member. She graduated from Greenwood High School, where she was named Miss GHS, and attended Mississippi State University and Louisiana State University. She served on the vocational board for Mississippi Delta Community College and Greenwood city schools. She self-published a Lottie Moon storybook that she enjoyed sharing with primary-age Sunday school classes. A lifelong Democrat, she served on the Leflore County Democratic Election Commission, and she loved her roses, winning many first place ribbons from the American Rose Society. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, B.F. “Buz” Peeples; and a granddaughter, Katie Ellis Oliver.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Ellis and Dawn Skelton of Greenwood and Lyn Ellis Weeks of Jackson; a son, David W. Ellis Jr. of Pace, Florida; a stepson, Eddie Jones of New Jersey; grandchildren Benjamin David Ellis of Pace, Florida, Kimberly Dawn Pemment of Philadelphia and Teddy Jones and Stephanie Jones, both of New Jersey; and a great-grandchild, Skylar Gray Ellis of Pace, Florida. She is also survived by her devoted and loving caregiver, Denise Miller.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will Dr. David Gilmer of Yazoo City, Dr. Stephen Gammel of Winona and the wonderful nurses of Sta-Home Health.
Memorials may be made to Baptist Children’s Village or a recipient of the donor’s choice.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
