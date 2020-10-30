December 2, 1937 - October 26, 2020
Graveside services for Zelma Walls Kent will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton.
Mrs. Kent, 82, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1937, in Tchula to Ezard and Bessie Hudson Walls and lived in Carrollton. She worked at Lawrence Printing Company for over 25 years. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Carroll County and enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Derwood Walls and Paul Walls; and four sisters, Peggy Jo McElroy, Nora Ruth Gregg, Doris Walls and Alice Rosamond.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold Kent of Carrollton; a daughter, Rhonda Kent of Metairie, Louisiana; a son, Hal Kent Jr. of Carrollton; two brothers, Kenneth Walls of Lucedale and David Walls of Moss Point; two sisters, Ruby Shelton of Carrollton and Hazel Broadus of Saginaw, Texas; five grandchildren, Mary Hayden Kent, Hal (Mandy) Kent III, Will Kent, Linsey (Wade) Spencer and Evan (Alejandra) McPherson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The Rev. Gary Tanner and the Rev. David Walls will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Hal Kent III, Will Kent, Evan McPherson, Wade Spencer, Brendan Collins and Odie Collins.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
