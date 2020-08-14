Graveside services for Ah’Shad Marquavius Smart of Greenwood will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Ah’Shad, 3, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
There will be a private family viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by a public viewing from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin Collins will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.