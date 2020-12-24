Graveside services for Averiona C. Johnson of Greenwood will be at noon Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Averiona, 17, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Memphis.
She was a student. She was a bright and loving child who loved doing hair, joking and playing with friends. Most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her mother, Christina Johnson of Southaven; her father, Avery Parker of Memphis; four brothers, Patrick Hawkins Jr. of Greenwood, Erick Smith Jr. and Xavier Howard of Southaven and Treveonne Johnson of Memphis; a sister, Makayla Johnson of Memphis; a grandmother, Dorothy Prayer of Memphis; and a grandfather, Jimmy Tribblett (Rose) of Itta Bena.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Willie J. Smith will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Willie Smith, Albert Jackson, Terrance Ollie, Quatrall Hudson, Patrick Hawkins and Tavarius Smith.
Uncles will serve as honorary pallbearers.
