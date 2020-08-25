Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Morgan Morton, 89, of Greenwood, who died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, will be held graveside in Itta Bena Cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Mary Elizabeth Morgan Morton was born March 8, 1931, to Mr. and Mrs. James Cunningham Morgan. Mary Elizabeth — or “MEM,” as she was known to friends and family — lived her childhood on her family’s farm near Morgan City. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi College for Women and a Master of Science degree in special education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Mrs. Morton devoted her career and life to helping individuals with developmental disabilities and particularly those with autism. Mrs. Morton taught school at the Mississippi School for the Deaf, helped organize and served as director for the Leflore County School for Handicapped Day Program and served as co-director for the Civitan Camp for the Handicapped, Mississippi northern region.
Mrs. Morton’s career as an educator and advocate for individuals with disabilities touched the lives of her students and their families, and she was a role model for persons working in the treatment of persons with disabilities. In 1970, Mrs. Morton and her husband, Bobby, started a residential program called the “We Care House” that provided living arrangements for children with developmental disabilities as well as teachers who volunteered their time and energy assisting in a specialized curriculum developed by Mrs. Morton. For many years, the “We Care House” program helped over 100 special-needs children who received education and nurturing at the Mortons’ home outside Morgan City. This program made a tremendous difference in the lives of many Mississippians.
Mrs. Morton served as a member of the state task force for planning regional mental health centers, and in 1998, Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed her to the Mississippi State Board of Mental Health, a position to which she brought exceptional insight and wisdom. In 2005, Mrs. Morton was recognized by the Mississippi Board of Mental Health for her service to the Board of Mental Health and for her friendship and service to all persons in Mississippi with mental disabilities.
In addition to her career in special education, Mrs. Morton and her husband, Bobby, had farming interests in the Morgan City area, and Mrs. Morton was very active in the farming operation, raising rice, cotton, soybeans and catfish for many years. She was a longtime member of Morgan City Baptist Church. After their retirement in 1998, Mrs. Morton and her husband moved to Greenwood, where they were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. It must be said that MEM loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved children, and she loved animals.
Mrs. Morton was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Robert Mott “Bobby” Morton; a daughter, Rachel Mae Morton; a son, Robert Mott “Bert” Morton Jr.; a brother, James Cunningham Morgan Jr.; a sister, Mable Alice Morgan Bradley; and her parents.
She is survived by James Dallas “Jimmy” Clark, for whom she served as guardian; sister-in-law Sara Elizabeth “Betty” Simmons Morgan; nieces and nephews Jean Morgan Bush (Glen), Sally Morgan Ratcliff (Charles), James Cunningham “Buddy” Morgan III (Annette), David Higdon Morgan (Theresa), Dent M. Morton (Kim), and Nancy Morton Seiler (Michael); and many great-nieces and -nephews as well as great-great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be David Ratcliff, Charles Bush, David Morgan Jr., James Morgan IV, Chris Smith, Hunter Hayes, Brady Sims and James “Jimmy” Scott.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Leflore County Humane Society in Greenwood.
Burial will be in Itta Bena Cemetery. Funeral services will be provided by Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com).
