Elnora Marsh, 88, of Macon, Georgia, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Navicent Medical Center in Macon.
She worked at Baldwin Piano and Organ Co. for many years and was also a private sitter at Golden Age nursing home and Greenwood Leflore Hospital. She attended St. Luke Church of God in Christ in Greenwood under the leadership of the late Elder O.S. Sheard and Greater Jerusalem COGIC in Indianola under the leadership of the late Elder Birkett Davis and Elder Henry L. Walker. When she lived in Greenwood, she visited Monument of Grace Church under the leadership of Bishop L.J. Johnson. Later she moved to Macon and joined fellowship at Ash Street COGIC under the leadership of Bishop Ronald Ingram.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, three brothers and three grandchildren. She is survived by six sons, Howard Harper, the Rev. Arlee Martin Jr. and Kenneth Martin, all of Macon, Thurman Martin of Buena Park, California, Leonard Martin of Houston and Elbert Martin of Jackson; and four daughters, Merrilyn Burrell of Macon and Jessie White, Shirley Speight and Doris Caldwell of Greenwood.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Century Funeral Home, followed by a public viewing from 2 to 6 p.m.
Graveside services will be at noon Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Elder Henry Walker will officiate at the services.
