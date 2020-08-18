WINONA — Services for Robert “Bud” Hill of Kilmichael will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kilmichael Baptist Church.
Mr. Hill, 80, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
He was a retired former salesman at Wade Inc. and a member of the National Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kilmichael Baptist Church.
Dr. David Sartin and the Rev. Truman Scarborough will officiate the service.
Burial will be in New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Clarkson in Webster County.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
