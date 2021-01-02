Elisa Gail Denton, 54, of Grenada died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Larry Shackelford will officiate.
She was born in Sunflower County to Johnny Palmertree and Sybil Mitchell. She was raised in Leflore County and was a former employee of the University Medical Center in Grenada. She was preceded in death by two brothers, a sister and her parents. She attended Lighthouse Ministries Church.
She is survived by four sons, Johnathan Denton, Jeremy Denton, Joseph Denton and Christopher Denton, all of Grenada; a brother, Douglas Lee Shields of McCarley; a sister, Jennifer Palmertree James of Kilmichael; two aunts, Linda Sue Green of Scooba and Julie McClurg and her husband, Morgan, of Carrollton; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a number of nieces and nephews and caretaker Tammy Shields of Ecru.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Denton, Johnathon Denton, Jeremy Denton, Christopher Denton, Tyler James, Morgan McClurg, David Mitchell, Johnny Fisk and D.P Pratt.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
