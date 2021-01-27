Addie Ola Barrentine Hurst, 87, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Dr. Wayne Kimbrough officiating.
Addie was born in Browning to Jim and Maybelle Wood Barrentine. She had been a lifelong resident of Leflore County, where she was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and had worked for Greenwood Leflore Hospital for 50 years. Addie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The widow of John William Hurst, she was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Elizabeth Bennett.
She is survived by two sons, Bill Hurst (Lindy) of Carrollton and Mike Hurst (Kathi) of Ripley; a sister, Louise Mitchell of Gulfport; four grandchildren, Josh Hurst (Cortney) and Jake Hurst (Jennie) of Carrollton and Anna Hurst and Lillie Taylor (Joseph) of Ripley; and five great-grandchildren, Collin Hurst, Keelan Hurst, Landon Hurst, John Calvin Hurst and Addie Lou Jeter. She is also survived by a special friend and co-worker, Janette Rayburn.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
