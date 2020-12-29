James Edward Crutcher, 83, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Private family graveside services were held Monday, Dec. 28 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Paynes with the Rev. Steve Fortenberry officiating.
Jim was born in Dublin, Mississippi, to Etoyle Turner Crutcher and James Henry Crutcher. He was raised in Clarksdale, where he was a 1957 graduate of Clarksdale High School. He moved to Greenwood around 1980 and opened Crutcher Industrial Supply, which he continued to operate until his recent illness. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying his own plane. He was also an avid Ole Miss fan. Jim was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shelley Denley Crutcher; four daughters, Julie Kelly (Ralph) of Oxford, Kathy Robertson (Ritchie) of Houston, Texas, Joanne Robertson (Dan) of Flowood and Carrie Ann Eatherly (Wilson) of Ridgeland; a son, Todd Crutcher (Sheila) of Piperton, Tennessee; a sister, Barbara Johnson (William) of Kilmichael; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a nephew, David Green (Diane) of Winona.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 North Main St., Collierville, TN 38017 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.