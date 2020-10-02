COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Services for Sandra Denise Morris Wilburn of Lynwood, Illinois, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Burnside Community Baptist Church, 641 E. 91st Place, Chicago, IL 60619.
Mrs. Wilburn, 63, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Franciscan Hospital in Munster, Indiana.
Sandra was born Jan. 10, 1957. She finished her secondary education and graduated from Greenwood High School in Greenwood in 1975. She graduated from Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena with a bachelor’s degree in office administration.
Sandra graduated from Olive-Harvey College with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in May 1995. Sandra worked and cared for many patients at Doctor’s Hospital in Hyde Park, Illinois, Trinity Hospital in Chicago and St. Franciscan Hospital in Munster. She retired from St. Franciscan after 24 years of nursing in January 2019. Sandra was immortalized in the hall corridor of St. Franciscan Hospital, where her portrait hangs. Her words state, “I serve to make better moments and more of them for my patients…”
Sandra leaves to cherish her loving memory her loving husband, Michael C. Wilburn Sr.; two sons, Kendrick DeCarlo Morris of Chicago and Michael C. Wilburn Jr. (Toshia) of Hammond, Indiana; two daughters, Mikendra Shamari and Michaela Denise Wilburn of Lynwood; three sisters, Janette Jordan of Bellwood, Illinois, Annie Morris Ortega of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Mary Louise Lewis of North Las Vegas; one brother, Wiley Jim Morris of Bellwood; two brothers-in-law, Clarence Hedrick Sr. of Chicago and Larry Wilburn of Rochelle, Illinois; five sisters-in-law, Olivia Brown Morris of Chicago, Jessie Morris of Bellwood, Carolyn Brown Morris of Chicago, Tracey (Reggie) Morrisette of Chicago and Lynette Patterson of Park Forest, Illinois; two aunts, Earlie Salley of Lynwood and Francis Morris of Minter City; one uncle, Willie Jr. Pole of Clarksdale; five grandchildren, Chadie Manning-Morris, Heaven Miller-Morris, Michael C. Wilburn III, Marcus Wilburn and Makia Wilburn; two godchildren, Portia and Armone Prentiss; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael C. Wilburn Jr., Michael C. Wilburn III, Marcus Wilburn, Jeremiah Hedrick, Bryant Hedrick and Larry Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Morris, Anthony Morris, Clarence Hedrick Sr., Kendrick Morris, Cedrick Morris, Kelvin Hedrick, Levone Morris, Vincent Hedrick, Clarence Anthony Hedrick, Julius Hedrick, Martell Lewis, Carlos Ortega, Che Ortega, Earl Weathers, Larry Davis, Antoin Morris, Floyd Jones and Derrick Morris.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Leaks & Sons Funeral Home, 18400 South Pulaski Road, Country Club Hills, Illinois.
Pastor Albert M. Shears will officiate at the services. There will be a wake from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
Live Stream Link for the visitation, wake and service: https://m.facebook.com/BullittPrintSolutions.
